Sophie Turner Details The Childhood Trauma That Came From Being A Young Actress On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Sophie Turner revealed she developed coping mechanisms to handle the “heavy” and often traumatic scenes on the set of “Game of Thrones,” and admitted the violent scenes took a toll on her mental health.

Turner was just 13 years old when she auditioned for “Game Of Thrones.” She admits that much of what surrounded her on set was actually too much for her to absorb in a healthy manner. “Growing up on a show like ‘Game of Thrones,’ the subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn’t get traumatized,” Turner said, according to The Cut.

The young actress recalls many of the controversial scenes she witnessed and went on to say, “I’m sure I’ll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road,” the outlet reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

Turner admits that as a young star, some of the scenes that surrounded her while at work on “Game of Thrones” were too much for her to take in.

“At that young age, I don’t think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter,” Turner said, according to The Cut. She went on to discuss that she would rely on her mother as well as her own distraction techniques in order to buffer out the gory scenes that were unfolding around her, and the emotional challenges that posed to her at the time.(RELATED: REPORT: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Expecting Second Child Together)

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner photographed by Olivia Malone for @TheCut. pic.twitter.com/PI1Pt75JIH — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) May 10, 2022

Turner admits to attempting to have lots of fun between takes, as a method of distracting herself and keeping her mental health intact.

She also credited the assistance of her mother in helping to keep her grounded. Turner described her mother’s role as being that of a chaperone. She was “very helpful and give me snacks. I don’t know what it is, but I feel like a 10-year-old in a school play again when someone that I know comes and sees me on set. I feel so embarrassed,” Turner told The Cut.