Twitter Fires Two Executives As Elon Musk Takes Over Company

Twitter fired two executives Thursday, forcing the general manager and the revenue and product lead out of work in advance of Elon Musk’s planned takeover.

Kayvon Beykpour, who was a manager at Twitter for seven years, took to Twitter to share updates with his followers. Referencing Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Beykpour said he “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” according to The Associated Press. Bruce Falck was also let go, and took a different approach with his social media messaging, simply changing his Twitter bio to read, “unemployed,” reported the outlet.

Everything this team has done and will do sits on the shoulders of the giants that did this work – those dedicated IC engineers who seldom see the spotlight or get the recognition they deserve. The unsung heroes that make Goldbird (and Twitter) what it is — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) May 12, 2022

Both men had established roots in Twitter, and continued to convey their thoughts about this situation online. Falck used his Twitter account to deliver a positive note to the team he was torn from. “I dedicate this Tweet to those engineers and thank you ALL for the opportunity to serve alongside you. It’s been awesome. There is a lot more to do so get back to work, I can’t wait to see what you build,” he said in a tweet.

Beykpour aired his feelings on the social media platform he once represented. “The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision,” he tweeted.

“While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years, and my own contribution to this journey,” Beykpour said in a separate tweet.(RELATED: Elon Musk Says He’s ‘Ok’ With Ending Up In Hell, Claims ‘The Vast Majority Of All Humans Ever Born Will Be There’)

As for what’s next for me: well, I’m still on paternity leave! Looking forward to my first break since co-founding @periscopeco with @joebernstein, and sinking my teeth into something new eventually — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 12, 2022

As for Twitter’s stance on the matter, they maintain these firings were financial moves that had to be made.

“We are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient,” said a Twitter representative in a statement, according to the AP.

On April 25 Twitter reported that Musk had agreed to purchase Twitter for the cost of $54.20 per share in cash, according to CNet.

Musk declared he will overhaul Twitter’s current stance on censorship, and end the company’s run as a publicly traded company if and when the deal is solidified, reported the outlet.