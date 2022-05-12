Washington Commanders Quarterback Sam Howell Says He’s Never Had A Steak

The Washington Commanders need to cut Sam Howell.

In a video recently tweeted by the team, the fifth round draft pick admitted that he’s never had a steak. That’s correct, folks! A quarterback in the NFL has never had a steak! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his comments below.

For the record, Howell’s bizarre eating habits have been discussed in the past. During his time at UNC, he admitted that he mostly eats chicken and eats the meat in the form of chicken nuggets.

He must have a very advanced palate for an adult man!

If I’m running an NFL team and I find out a guy on the roster doesn’t eat red meat, he’ll be gone by the end of the day. This is America.

In this country, we win world wars, drink ice cold beer and eat steaks so bloody that they still might be mooing. If you’re not down for that, then go to Europe and play soccer.

Don’t play in the NFL!

The Commanders need to do the right thing and cut Howell immediately. It’s a tough decision, but it’s the right decision. You can’t allow his horrific eating habits to spread through the locker room!