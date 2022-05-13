‘The Sopranos’ And ‘Sex And The City’ Actor Bruce MacVittie Dead At Age 65

Bruce MacVittie, best known for his acting roles on hit shows “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City” died at the age of 65 Saturday in a Manhattan hospital, according to Page Six.

The actor’s cause of death has not been disclosed. MacVittie also appeared in episodes of “Law & Order,” “Oz,” “Miami Vice,” “Blue Bloods,” and “As The World Turns,” according to Page Six. The actor also has roots in the live stage, having made his Broadway debut in 1983 alongside Al Pacino, according to People. Messages of condolences and shared life experiences with MacVittie have been circulating online.

I met the great Bruce MacVittie shortly after this. We’ve worked together often. He was a beautiful, honest actor and man. The real deal. Sending love to his friends and family. https://t.co/bP07qWyEaj — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 12, 2022

MacVittie’s memorable roles and decades-long career were honored through a series of tributes, including a few words from “Law & Order: SVU” producer Warren Leight. Alongside a photograph from the past, Leight shared his fondest memories of the great actor.

“I met the great Bruce MacVittie shortly after this. We’ve worked together often. He was a beautiful, honest actor and man. The real deal. Sending love to his friends and family,” he wrote in a tweet. (RELATED: Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd’s Cause Of Death)

I met Bruce MacVittie more than forty years ago. We worked and played together repeatedly, as actors, and as friends, throughout the ensuing decades. Overshadowing his illustrious career, for me, were… https://t.co/e9DjRYObz9 — Evan Handler (@EvanHandler) May 12, 2022

“Bruce MacVittie and I worked together many times over the years. He was an amazing and unique actor. Always a pleasure to work with and this is very sad news to hear. He will be missed,” said “Law and Order: Criminal Intent” star Vincent D’Onofrio in a tweet.

One of MacVittie’s final roles was his starring role in the Netflix limited series “When They See Us,” according to Page Six.

MacVittie is survived by his wife, Carol, and their daughter Sophia Oliva Ochs MacVittie, according to People.