Man Who Claims To Be Amy Coney Barrett’s Neighbor Has Choice Words For Left-Wingers Protesting Outside Her House

A man claiming to be the neighbor of Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett had a simple message for the protesters gathered in front of her home Friday.

Daily Signal news producer Douglas Blair asked the man about his view on the protests in front of Barrett’s home in response to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court majority opinion reportedly slated to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It’s none of their business, why are they here?” he said. “They have the right to protest but not in front of someone’s house. They live here, this is where she lives.”

“They shouldn’t be doing this. Go home and get a family,” he responded when asked if he had a message for the protesters.

Ruth Sent Us, a left-wing group strongly advocating for abortion, released the addresses of the six conservative justices after Politico obtained and released the alleged draft opinion May 2. Pro-abortion protesters then formed demonstrations in front of the justices’ homes, including Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the majority opinion draft. (RELATED: Pence Sounds Off On Abortion Activists’ Plans To Protest Mother’s Day Church Services)

Demonstrators have also protested at the homes of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts. A group of people showed up to Barrett’s home wearing red robes white bonnets in reference to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood about an overbearing patriarchal society, Newsweek reported.

“The right to your own body — to do what you want with your own body — is the most personal freedom you can have,” one protesters said, according to Newsweek. “It should be self-evident that it’s wrong to force women to go through with an unwanted pregnancy.”

A White House reporter pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a Monday briefing about a federal statute outlawing protesters from attempting to influence the opinion of a court judge or justice by forming protests outside of their private residences. The law states a decision cannot be influenced by organizing “pickets or parades near or in a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such a judge, juror, witness or court officer.”

Psaki said the White House is not encouraging anyone to break the law but continues to support the right to peaceful protest.