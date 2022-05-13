REPORT: Bear Attacks Woman While She’s Checking Her Mail

A woman was attacked by a black bear near her home in New Jersey on Wednesday while checking for mail, according to a local report.

The woman in her mid-thirties was walking on Gorney Road in Lafayette to check her mail when she encountered several black bears, police said, according to ABC 6. One of the bears lunged at her and attacked, resulting in injuries on her right arm and on the right side of her body, the outlet reported.

The woman was taken to the hospital following the attack, and later released. (RELATED: Army Soldier Dies Following Bear Attack During Training)

A neighbor reportedly used his car horn to draw the bears away from her, according to News 12 Bronx.

The bear charged and attacked her, leaving wounds on her right arm and along the right side of her body, according to police. https://t.co/1yCX8sNAbD — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) May 13, 2022

The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife staff reportedly set up traps to catch the bear, which is approximately 150-200 pounds. If caught, the bear will be euthanized per New Jersey Fish and Wildlife policies, according to ABC 6.

The Department of Environmental Protection warned New Jersey residents to never approach or feed bears, and to make noises to scare them away.