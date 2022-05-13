Former Delta Force Commandos Bob Keller, Nate Dudley And Brian Gilligan Share War Stories In Epic Interview

A trio of former Delta Force commandos joined me for an exclusive interview.

I was joined on a very special episode of “The David Hookstead Show” by Bob Keller (repeat guest), Nate Dudley and Brian Gilligan to discuss every topic you can imagine, and their stories are absolutely incredible.

So, grab a beer, get your popcorn and fire it up below. Trust me when I say this will be the coolest interview you see all year.

It’s truly incredible just how badass these dudes are. They might not call themselves badass, but they’re the tip of the spear when it comes to killing bad guys.

If you’re someone looking to harm or kill Americans and these guys and their friends knock on your front door, it’s probably going to be a curtain call for you.

It’s also awesome to hear them just talk about the funny stuff too. It’s a fun reminder that not everything has to be totally serious at all times.

Make sure to keep checking back for all the clips from the interview. I can promise you’re going to like them all!