REPORT: Dad Leaps To His Death As Family Films Him From Boat

A family vacationing in Spain caught the tragic moment the father leaped to his death after jumping off a cliff in a stunt gone-wrong, according to video footage.

The unidentified Dutch tourist was making the 100-foot jump Thursday in the Malgrats Islands while his wife and son were filming, the New York Post (NYP) reported. The spot is a popular cliff-jumping site for vacationers.

The horrific video captures the father taking the jump before he appears to realize he wasn’t able to clear the sharp rocks. At one point, he lets out a scream. He ultimately clips the rocks before falling into the water.

“Oh my God!” the man’s wife shouted as the clip ends. (RELATED: Man Jumps Off Of A Cliff Into A Lake In Nerve-Racking Video)

A search went underway for the man’s body with authorities using a rescue boat, helicopter and diving team, according to the NYP. His body was later recovered.

The Dutch foreign affairs ministry confirmed the man’s death, according to DutchNews.Nl.

A similar incident unfolded months ago in the stormy waters of the Mediterranean Sea when a wife filmed her husband drown after he tried saving a young girl who fell into the rough waters.