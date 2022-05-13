Elon Musk Says His Deal To Buy Twitter Is ‘Temporarily On Hold’

Elon Musk has temporarily hit the brakes on buying Twitter.

Early Friday morning, the Tesla founder informed fans that his deal to buy Twitter is "temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

Musk linked to a Reuters article about what percentage of users on the platform aren’t real.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Is this a reason to panic? I don’t think so, but it’s also impossible to say for sure. It sounds like Elon Musk has come across a major red flag while doing his due diligence.

Until he gets an idea of how many users are real, it’s only smart to slow things down.

The last thing Musk wants to do is buy a product that is defective or contains a ton of bots/spam accounts. He’s paying more than $40 billion to purchase Twitter.

For that price, he wants to make sure the company has all its ducks in a row. It’s just good business. You don’t get to become a billionaire by making rushed and dumb decisions.

Having said that, I hope like hell Elon still manages to get the job done. Twitter needs to be saved and he’s just the man for the job.