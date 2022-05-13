Editorial

Elon Musk Says His Deal To Buy Twitter Is ‘Temporarily On Hold’

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Elon Musk has temporarily hit the brakes on buying Twitter.

Early Friday morning, the Tesla founder informed fans that his deal to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Musk linked to a Reuters article about what percentage of users on the platform aren’t real.

Is this a reason to panic? I don’t think so, but it’s also impossible to say for sure. It sounds like Elon Musk has come across a major red flag while doing his due diligence.

Until he gets an idea of how many users are real, it’s only smart to slow things down.

The last thing Musk wants to do is buy a product that is defective or contains a ton of bots/spam accounts. He’s paying more than $40 billion to purchase Twitter.

For that price, he wants to make sure the company has all its ducks in a row. It’s just good business. You don’t get to become a billionaire by making rushed and dumb decisions.

Having said that, I hope like hell Elon still manages to get the job done. Twitter needs to be saved and he’s just the man for the job.