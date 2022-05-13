Enes Kanter Freedom Slams NBA As ‘Hypocrites’ For Scheduling Games In UAE

Former Celtics player and human rights advocate Enes Kanter Freedom slammed the NBA on Thursday for the league’s choice to schedule games in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2016, the NBA moved the All-Star games out of Charlottesville, North Carolina, over a bathroom bill it claimed was discriminatory toward the LGBTQ community. However, the NBA recently announced it will be holding preseason games in the United Arab Emirates, where homosexuality is punishable by death.

“Is it really all about money?” Freedom said on “America Reports” with Fox News’ Gillian Turner. He then asked, if there was enough money on the table, would NBA commissioner Adam Silver schedule games in Russia or North Korea, too.

“Where are your principles?” Freedom said.

“People need to understand that this is hypocrisy. And this literally shows the NBA’s true colors.”

I’m in disbelief! The @NBA is holding preseason games in the UAE where homosexuality is punishable by death This is after making the decision in 2016 to pull out of the All Star games in Charlotte over a bathroom bill that discriminated against the LGBTQ+ Community HYPOCRITES! — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) May 10, 2022

In February, Freedom was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Houston Rockets and then waived. Left without a team, the 29-year-old free agent stated that he suspects his waiver came as a result of his criticism of China, the CCP and his human rights advocacy. (RELATED: China Harvests Organs From Tens Of Thousands Of Living Prisoners Each Year, Activist Tells Congress)

Shortly after being dropped by the NBA, Freedom was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

“There are bigger things than basketball. There are bigger things than money and business.”

Freedom added near the interview’s end that he hopes Elon Musk would consider buying the NBA after purchasing Twitter.

“That would be my dream,” Freedom said, laughing a little. “I think what he’s doing for free speech is amazing, and I think he can bring some justice to the NBA. And finally, maybe I can get to play basketball.”