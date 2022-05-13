‘Asshole At Times’: Sources Reportedly Close To Fred Savage Respond To Misconduct Allegations

Sources reportedly close to Fred Savage broke their silence on the actor’s dismissal from ABC’s “The Wonder Years” reboot and said he has been “doing a lot of self-reflection.”

Multiple complaints citing misconduct were lodged against the actor, prompting 20th Century Fox to conduct an investigation and ultimately release Savage of his duties as executive producer and director of the series, Page Six reported Thursday.

Since the allegations surfaced, the actor has been “committed to reflecting on any wrongdoing,” sources told the outlet. “Fred has really taken this issue very seriously and is doing a lot of self-reflection about how he could and should have handled different circumstances better,” they told Page Six.

The exact nature of the allegations against Savage have not been disclosed, and no formal apology has been issued by the actor. However, it has been clarified that the accusations of misconduct are not of a sexual nature, according to Page Six.

Savage is seemingly accepting of some accountability in this matter. “There are some unresolved issues that Fred wants to deal with,” sources told Page Six. He “knows he can be an asshole at times,” they said. (RELATED: Twitter Fires Two Executives As Elon Musk Set To Take Over Company)

Over the past few years, multiple women had come forward about Fred Savage harassing them. So why did Disney hire him in the first place?

https://t.co/EJV3OnCyP8 — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) May 7, 2022

In spite of the current situation, Savage’s loved ones are said to be rallying around him, the outlet reported.

Sources have come forward to reveal that Savage has had “overwhelming support” from his friends and colleagues on the set of the “Wonder Years,” according to Page Six. Savage’s wife, Jennifer Lynn Stone, is also standing by his side as he navigates the next steps surrounding these allegations, the outlet reported.

Savage rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s when he starred in the original “Wonder Years” in the role of Kevin Arnold. He is now a father of three.