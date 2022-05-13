Two Shooters Dressed In All Black Kill Man At Gas Station In Broad Daylight

Two shooters dressed in all black fatally shot a man at gas station in Philadelphia in broad daylight Monday, Fox 29 reported.

The shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station around 2 p.m. Monday and claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Dixon, FOX 29 reported. Surveillance video of the shooting showed the two suspects approach Dixon while he was standing at the pump before they opened fire, according to the outlet. Dixon attempted to run away from the two people, the surveillance video indicated.

Police responded to the incident, transporting Dixon to a local hospital where he later died, the outlet reported. Dixon sustained gunshot wounds to his head and face, police said.

Investigators believe that the shooting was a targeted incident, according to CBS 3. One of the alleged shooters is believed to have possibly used an AK-47 during the incident, the outlet reported, citing surveillance footage. (REPORT: Man Shot In Broad Daylight In NYC. Brother Of Victim Allegedly Suffers Heart Attack When Hearing Of Death)

Police characterized the shooting as a “brazen act of viciousness,” according to ABC News. They offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection the the incident, the outlet reported.

Dixon’s mother Lisa, speaking with FOX 29, reacted to the incident that took her son’s life. “I don’t know who’s raising these children, but they don’t care,” she told the outlet. “They have nothing in them. They don’t care and they took my baby’s life.”

The two alleged shooters were captured on surveillance video driving a red Mazda Sedan with a New Jersey license plate, according to police. The suspects fled the scene following the incident, police said.

In addition to his mother, Dixon is survived by his five-year-old daughter, according to FOX 29.