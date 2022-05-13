Groom Convicted Of Attempting To Sexually Assault Bridesmaid At Pre-Wedding Party In The Poconos

A groom was found guilty Thursday of attempted sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and simple assault of his wife’s bridesmaid just two days before his 2019 wedding.

Daniel Carney was acquitted of an attempted rape charge but was found guilty on all four other charges after a jury deliberated for nine hours, according to WFMZ. The trial took place in the Poconos in Pennsylvania, and Carney left the courthouse in handcuffs Thursday night, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Marvel Star, Husband Convicted Of Sex With 13-Year-Old Girl)

A majority of the evidence against Carney was captured on security footage, which caught him dragging his victim into a locker room at the Shawnee Inn and then being caught by his future wife and her maid-of-honor, the outlet continued. After being caught, the bridesmaid asked, “what happened?” as she was reportedly very drunk and unable to stand up straight, the WFMZ reported.

During closing arguments, Carney’s defense said that the evidence proved that the victim was conscious and knew what she was doing when he dragged her into the locker room, WNEP reported. Prosecutors countered by saying that the bridesmaid was so drunk after a rafting trip that she was unable to consent to the encounter, the outlet continued.

“We are pleased with the verdict, and we are hopeful that this will encourage victims to come forward to our office for these types of cases,” Assistant District Attorney Christy Schlottman said, according to WNEP. (RELATED: Police Indict Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Seven Asian Women In Three-Hour Period)

He faces significant jail time after being convicted of two misdemeanors and two felonies, the outlet noted. TMZ suggested he faces up to 10 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender after his sentencing.