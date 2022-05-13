Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Appear To Have Thrown A Secret Wedding Shower

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear to have recently thrown a lavish, secret wedding shower in Palm Springs.

Wedding bells may soon be ringing for the couple, after images from what appeared to be a wedding shower for them circulated online. A photo posted to social media by a friend of Kardashian and Barker, Toby Morse from the band H20, suggested that the apparent celebration included fun in the sun and involved the couples’ friends and loved ones, Hollywood Life reported Thursday.

Attendees reportedly included friends Phil Riportella and Allie Rizzo, who also shared images of the party on their social media accounts. Skull-shaped cookies appear to have been featured at the event, giving a nod to the couples’ mutual adoration for skull imagery, according to Page Six.

The party was reportedly celebrated in true Kardashian-style, with details customized and personalized to reflect the couple. A balloon display revealing the words “Kravis 4 Ever” was visible in a picture posted on Morse’s Instagram Story, according to Hollywood Life.

“Beautiful day today! Thanks for having us & congrats! @travisbarker @kourtneykardash #YoureSoCool,” Morse reportedly wrote on social media.

Sun-filled images indicated the event began during the daytime, Page Six reported. However, some attendees posted images set to the backdrop of the night sky, suggesting it wound up being an all-day affair, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Go Twinning In Skirts At Met Gala 2022)

The latter part of the celebration appeared to include some time spent poolside, where a giant screen showed the movie “Edward Scissorhands,” Page Six reported.

If the event was indeed a hush-hush wedding shower, it could indicate Barker and Kardashian are poised to exchange vows in the near future. Fans should be warned that wedding details may be hard to come by.

Kris Jenner revealed in early May that she has been “sworn to secrecy” and refused to answer questions about her daughter’s upcoming nuptials, according to People magazine.

“If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!” Jenner told the outlet.