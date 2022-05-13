Massive Snake Spotted On A Beach In Florida In Scary Viral Video

A massive snake was spotted on a beach in Florida.

In an Instagram video released by Only in Dade, a huge snake was slithering around a beach in the sunny weather before someone eventually snatched it up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below, but be warned it might make you not want to visit a beach for a long time!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade)

So, not only can we not going into the water because sharks are in the deep abyss of the ocean waiting to terrorize us, but now we’re at risk on the beach.

We can’t even visit the beach anymore without serious issues potentially unfolding. I wouldn’t say we’re doing well in the war against nature.

Massive Shark Spotted Off The Coast Of America https://t.co/SnYBYwm3kX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2022

If I see a snake that size coming my direction, I’m reaching for the closest weapon, and we’re going to have ourselves a day. If that means I have to dump an entire AR magazine into the sand, so be it.

If you think I’m going to die because of nature, you have another thing coming!

Massive Shark Attacks A Boat In Horrifying Video https://t.co/7Dw1Oe4Cic — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2022

Let us know what you think about snakes roaming the beaches of America in the comments below.