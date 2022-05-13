‘End Of An Era’: Doocy, Psaki Take One Final Photo Together After Months Of Battles

Fox News’ Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy shared a picture Friday of him and outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki after months of battles in the briefing room.

“End of an era in the Brady briefing room!” Doocy tweeted along with a picture of the pair smiling. “Good luck.”

End of an era in the Brady briefing room! Good luck, @jrpsaki pic.twitter.com/xr8bzLaA65 — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) May 13, 2022

Psaki announced May 5 her last day as press secretary would be May 13. Psaki is being replaced by deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Before taking questions from reporters one last time Friday, Psaki said she “wanted to start with a series of thank you’s.”

Psaki thanked President Joe Biden and other administration officials before thanking the press corps. (RELATED: New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s Partner Is CNN Correspondent)

“You have challenged me, you have pushed me,” Psaki told the reporters. “You have debated me and at times we have disagreed – that is democracy in action. That it is working. Without accountability, without debate, government is not as strong, and you all play an incredibly pivotal role.”

Psaki and Doocy have famously butt heads several times, with Psaki recently agreeing that Doocy sounds like a “stupid son of a bitch” during a “Pod Save America” live recording. Biden referred to Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch” during a hot mic moment. The two have sparred over a range of policies, including the airplane mask mandate, the southern border, Hunter Biden, and more.