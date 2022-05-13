Rams Vs. Bills Will Be The First Game Of The 2022 NFL Season

The Rams and Bills will get the 2022 NFL season started.

The schedules dropped Thursday, and the Buffalo Bills will travel to Los Angeles September 8 to play the defending champs to get the season underway. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a great game to start the season and it honestly could be a preview of the Super Bowl in February. The Bills are loaded with talent and have a phenom quarterback in Josh Allen.

Expectations couldn’t be higher in Buffalo. Anything short of a deep playoff run will be a disappointment.

On the other side of the coin, the Rams are the defending Super Bowl champs after one of the most impressive playoff runs in recent memory.

Behind their defense and Matthew Stafford’s arm, the Rams sliced and diced their way to the Lombardi trophy. As a Detroit fan, it was great to see Stafford finally win a ring.

Now, he and Allen will do battle to start the season.

More than anything, the schedule being out is a sign we’re getting closer to the season starting. Can’t wait!