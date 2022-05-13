Star NFL Receiver Signs One Year Deal With Saints

Jarvis Landry announced that he will be playing for the New Orleans Saints for this upcoming NFL season.

Landry, 29, had played with the Cleveland Browns for the last four years. Now, he is headed home to Louisiana where he grew up and where he played his college ball. If playing for his hometown team was his intention, this decision to sign with the Saints is a complete no-brainer.

WHO DAT 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

“HOME !!! WHO DAT NATION SEE YOU SOON ✊🏾✊🏾,” Landry said Friday on Instagram, expressing excitement to have the opportunity to play for New Orleans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jarvis Landry (@juice_landry)



Jarvis Landry, who is a five-time NFL Pro Bowler, will be paired alongside Michael Thomas, who is also a multiple-time Pro Bowl receiver in his own right. You couldn’t ask for a better duo than the one that the Saints have now with the addition of Landry. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Asks The Judge To Dismiss The Case Against Broncos Receiver Jerry Jeudy)

New Orleans is coming off a shaky season in the 2021-2022 NFL campaign. They finished 9-8 and missed the postseason.

Landry’s deal with the Saints is only for one year, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Jarvis Landry to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 13, 2022

It will be fun to see how the new acquisitions for the Saints will fare against the top teams in the NFL, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they will face twice this season.