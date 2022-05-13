Acadie Bathurst Titan Player Thomas Belgarde Hammers A Fan’s Beer After Huge Overtime Win

Thomas Belgarde pulled off an awesome move after a recent win in the QMJHL.

Following a Wednesday triple overtime win over the Halifax Mooseheads, the Acadie Bathurst Titan player grabbed a fan's beer and hammered it with ease to celebrate, according to the Global News.

Check out the epic moment below. It’s pretty great.

La série n’est pas finie, mais le #Titan va certainement célébrer cette victoire marathon. Thomas Belgarde lance les hostilités de belle façon avec l’aide d’un partisan 😂😂😂 #LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/uShmdaArQB — Pierre-Olivier Poulin (@P_OPoulin) May 12, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, junior hockey leagues are absolutely nuts and they’re fill of absolute renegades who will do just about anything.

That’s especially true when talking about junior leagues up in Canada. The leagues up there are truly the wild west and the fact a player chugged a beer is proof of that fact.

QMJHL player Thomas Belgarde drank a fan’s beer after his team won in triple overtime 😂🍻 (🎥: @P_OPoulin)pic.twitter.com/6q5AKXXaNw — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) May 12, 2022

Also, I 100% endorse athletes drinking more beer. If you ever find a reason to toss them back, you have to do it. That’s what the fans want to see.

Granted, they might want not want their beer taken but you all get the point.

Props to Belgarde for putting on a show after the huge win!