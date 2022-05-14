Britney Spears Shares Devastating Family News: ‘We Have Lost Our Miracle’

Pop superstar Britney Spears suffered a miscarriage, sharing the news via her Instagram page Saturday.

Spears wrote in a statement on Instagram, “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.” She signed the statement “Sam & Britney.” Spears announced her surprise pregnancy with boyfriend Sam Asghari in early April.

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, she has shared a series of photographs online where she appears to be living her best life, often without clothing. (RELATED: Britney Started Off Wearing Clothes In Her Latest ‘Bad Thing’ Instagram Video)

Spears has consistently expressed her desire to have more children, which was a key factor in ending her parental conservatorship in 2021. She is already mother to Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, the two children she had with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married between 2004 and 2007, Variety noted.