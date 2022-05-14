Cessna Collides With Car In Fatal Plane Crash, Leaving One Dead, Five Injured

A small plane crashed into the Haulover Inlet Bridge and caught fire on Saturday in Miami.

The plane crashed head-on with a large SUV driving on the bridge, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

At 12:58 p.m., #MDFR responded to a small aircraft that crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge. Units arrived to find the aircraft down and in flames in addition to a vehicle that had been hit by the aircraft. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/hD8heUjSEU — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) May 14, 2022

The single-engine Cessna 172 allegedly lost power and was forced to crash land on the bridge around 1:00 p.m., reported CBS Miami. The plane was reportedly headed to Key West International Airport from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

“When the plane came down, there was what appears to be a head-on collision with that SUV, causing the plane to flip over and then, of course, engulfed in flames,” Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said, reported CBS Miami.

One person in the airplane was killed in the crash, according to CBS Miami. Two passengers inside the plane reportedly made it out of the aircraft on their own. (RELATED: Pilot’s Cigarette Caused Plane Crash That Killed 66 People, Report Finds)

“Inside the SUV was a female driver with two toddlers. Thankfully, they were transported for just precautionary measures but they are in stable condition, in good condition, at the hospital,” Zabaleta added, according to CBS Miami.

Five people not yet identified by authorities were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, including the mother and two toddlers, according to CBS Miami. The other two were classified as trauma alerts.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash, CBS Miami reported.