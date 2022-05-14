Editorial

49ers Rookie Danny Gray Talks About Working Out With Colin Kaepernick, Says the QB Has A ‘Bazooka’

Colin Kaepernick (Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Danny Gray sounds like a huge fan of Colin Kaepernick.

The former 49ers quarterback has desperately been trying to get back in the NFL, but no teams seem overly interested in his services. Well, if you believe Gray’s experiences working out with him, Kaep is ready to roll! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I worked out with Colin Kaepernick, and he has kind of like a bazooka, too. That workout was pretty great. So I think I’m up for the task,” Gray told the media when talking about playing with the former NFL passer, according to Fox News.

He also added, “It was a great impression working out with a Super Bowl quarterback, a great quarterback at that. It was a surreal moment for me, really.”

I simply don’t believe that Kaepernick has a “bazooka” when it comes to throwing a football these days, and I’m getting very sick and tired of the narrative that he’s a star.

Even before Kaep’s playing days were over, his play had fallen off a cliff once defenses figured him out. That’s just a fact. He couldn’t even hold onto his starting job with the 49ers.

Now, after not playing since 2016, I’m supposed to believe he’s balling out? Yeah, to say I’m skeptical would be putting it lightly.

I don’t believe Gray at all. If Kaepernick was truly capable of being a solid starter in the NFL, he’d be on a roster. It’s pretty simple, and there’s no grand conspiracy to unpack.

He’s simply not good enough and doesn’t belong in the NFL!