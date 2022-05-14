49ers Rookie Danny Gray Talks About Working Out With Colin Kaepernick, Says the QB Has A ‘Bazooka’

San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Danny Gray sounds like a huge fan of Colin Kaepernick.

The former 49ers quarterback has desperately been trying to get back in the NFL, but no teams seem overly interested in his services. Well, if you believe Gray’s experiences working out with him, Kaep is ready to roll! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

HOOKSTEAD: The Media Is Lying About Colin Kaepernick https://t.co/ipa0GSMnZD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2022

“I worked out with Colin Kaepernick, and he has kind of like a bazooka, too. That workout was pretty great. So I think I’m up for the task,” Gray told the media when talking about playing with the former NFL passer, according to Fox News.

He also added, “It was a great impression working out with a Super Bowl quarterback, a great quarterback at that. It was a surreal moment for me, really.”

ESPN Star Rips Colin Kaepernick’s Ridiculous NFL Comeback Attempt https://t.co/AOW7hPQ5k7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2022

I simply don’t believe that Kaepernick has a “bazooka” when it comes to throwing a football these days, and I’m getting very sick and tired of the narrative that he’s a star.

The Raiders might sign Colin Kaepernick, and it’s, frankly, disgusting any team would consider giving that bum QB a chance. Colin Kaepernick spits on America’s legacy and trashes our brave police officers. He’s a scumbag and should be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/nY8wdazmkl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 28, 2022

Even before Kaep’s playing days were over, his play had fallen off a cliff once defenses figured him out. That’s just a fact. He couldn’t even hold onto his starting job with the 49ers.

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Slams Colin Kaepernick With Shocking Comments https://t.co/B6Fi83fnpw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2022

Now, after not playing since 2016, I’m supposed to believe he’s balling out? Yeah, to say I’m skeptical would be putting it lightly.

I don’t believe Gray at all. If Kaepernick was truly capable of being a solid starter in the NFL, he’d be on a roster. It’s pretty simple, and there’s no grand conspiracy to unpack.

The media is treating Colin Kaepernick like a hero, but nothing could be further from the truth. He’s a trash quarterback and a bum. pic.twitter.com/ztKUP5gEg0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2022

He’s simply not good enough and doesn’t belong in the NFL!