At Least 20 Injured In Multiple Shootings After Bucks Game In Milwaukee

At least twenty people were injured in multiple Milwaukee shootings after the Celtics and Bucks postseason game Friday night.

Injuries occurred at three separate shootings within blocks of the arena. Three people were injured in the first shooting, one in the second and 17 were injured in a later exchange of gunfire between two groups of people, NPR reported. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, and all victims are expected to survive, the outlet reported. The violence occurred by the intersection of Highland and MLK directly outside of Deer District, according to AP News. (RELATED: Enes Kanter Freedom Slams NBA As ‘Hypocrites’ For Scheduling Games In UAE)

Saturday after the shooting, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson imposed a curfew from 11:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for people under the age of 21, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Governor Tony Evers tweeted out the following after Friday’s scary scene:


The victims range in age from 15-47, according to USA Today. 11 people aged 19-30 were arrested, and 10 guns were recovered, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.