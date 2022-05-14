Nick Saban Says There Needs To Be More Parity In College Football

Nick Saban wants to see a lot more parity in college football.

There have been a ton of discussions about the direction college football is heading in with NIL money freely flowing to players. While a lot of us support players getting paid, I think we can all acknowledge we're in unprecedented times.

The legendary Alabama coach wants to see a more level playing field across the sport.

‘Won’t Be Favorable’: Nick Saban Issues A Very Stern Warning About The State Of College Football https://t.co/btabCEwW1R — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2022

“One of the things I like to see us be able to work back to is, you know, everything in college football has always had parity…I don’t think we have that balance right now,” the seven-time national champion said during a Friday interview with Paul Finebaum.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

“One of the things I like to see us be able to work back to is everything in CFB has always had parity.” Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban on the state of college football. pic.twitter.com/tibfsUvUeM — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 13, 2022

You know things are serious when Nick Saban, who by far and away has the most to benefit from NIL, is out here urging some caution and restraint.

Alabama was already the best program in the country and with money flying all over the place, the Crimson Tide are only going to be in a better position to get the best players in America.

So, Saban is very literally speaking out against his own interests, but he clearly is bothered by what’s going on. When Saban speaks, it’s a very smart idea to listen to the man!

Former Nick Saban players have earned more than $1.7 billion in the NFL. Nobody recruits and develops talent better than Saban. Anyone who says he isn’t the greatest college coach of all time is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/HczFfzVQes — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2022

Do I have an answer for how to fix what’s going on? I don’t, but I think it’s safe to say some adjustments need to happen. Anyone paying attention probably feels the same way.