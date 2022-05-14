Russian Tank Gets Obliterated In Crazy Viral Video

A Russian tank got lit up in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian drone dropped a bomb on a Russian tank, and it was definitely a bad time for anyone who might have been inside! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can catch the insane video below.

Video from Aerorozvidka of one of their UAV’s dropping munitions on a Russian tank. Reportedly a T-90.https://t.co/2HuRP0A7ts pic.twitter.com/aYe5pPeJJ8 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 11, 2022

As I’ve said several times, I could watch these videos all day without ever getting bored. That’s just a fact. Watching the Russians meet fierce resistance has been awesome.

It just goes to show that you never know what will happen in a war.

Ukraine Vaporizes Two Russian Boats In Awesome War Video https://t.co/UcvLTXOsSk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 13, 2022

People truly expected the Ukrainians to get rolled in a matter of day by Putin’s forces once the war started. Well, not only did that not happen, but the Ukrainians have managed to hang on and fight like rabid dogs against the Russians.

It’s been very inspiring to say the least.

Video Shows Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine. It Will Be The Craziest Thing You See All Day https://t.co/xUibcVum8Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 13, 2022

Let’s all hope the Ukrainians continue to give the Russians hell for as long as possible!