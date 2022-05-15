Cincinnati Reds Throw A No-Hitter And Still Lose

The Cincinnati Reds did the unthinkable Sunday, their pitching staff threw a collective no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates and still lost.

0 hits, 1 win. The @Pirates beat the Reds after getting no-hit over 8 innings! 😱 pic.twitter.com/YumMXPZnuy — MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2022

After Reds pitcher Art Warren relieved rookie pitcher Hunter Greene in the 8th inning, Pirates third basemen, Ke’Bryan Hayes, hit a blooper to second base that scored the lone run of the game, despite it not technically counting as a hit.

According to Fox News, the Reds’ loss makes Cincinnati the sixth team in MLB history to ever toss a no-hitter and lose. It goes without saying that Cincinnati is having a dreadful year. This shocking loss puts the club seventeen games under .500 with a record of 9-26 now. They hold the worst record in the entire MLB.

This is the first time a loss like this has happened since 2008 when Angels pitchers Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo no-hit the Dodgers on their way to a loss similar to the Reds from Sunday.

“Sometimes you win games in weird ways and today we won one in a weird way. And if it’s a part of history, that’s fine because it’s still a win,” said Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, after his squad’s 1-0 victory.

The Reds will be in Cleveland to play the Guardians Tuesday night as their season rolls on while the Pirates head to Chicago tomorrow to face the Cubs.