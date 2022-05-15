It Only Took About 180 Minutes For Democrats To Try To Capitalize On The Buffalo Shooting

Shortly over three hours after police were alerted to a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, Democratic politicians took to Twitter to call for gun control legislation.

“Two mass shootings in 24 hours, in Milwaukee and Buffalo — the latter killing ten people. I’m heartbroken. And I’m angry. Angry that the GOP continues to block even the most basic gun safety measures. We can stop this. We can save lives. Republicans just refuse to. Cowards.” said Democratic Representative Adam Schiff of California in a Twitter post. (RELATED: 10 Killed In Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting)

The alleged shooter, later identified in court as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, reportedly traveled several hours from Conklin, New York to Buffalo where authorities said the gunman exited his vehicle with a firearm and shot four people in the parking lot, three of them were fatally wounded, the New York Times reported. A retired Buffalo police officer who was working as a security guard at the store was fatally shot by Gendron who continued firing upon customers and employees inside the store, the outlet noted.

Buffalo Police Department announced on their Twitter account at 3:26 p.m. that they had responded to the scene at Tops Friendly Market grocery store located at 1275 Jefferson Ave and apprehended the suspected shooter. Schiff’s post was published just over two hours later.

Other Democratic representatives took to Twitter and called for gun control legislation shortly following Schiff’s post.

“I’m horrified and heartbroken to hear this news from Buffalo today. Gun violence has devastated yet another one of our communities. When will enough be enough? Mass shootings are an epidemic in this country we must end now,” Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington posted to her Twitter account.

“It is so far beyond time for Congress to act and save lives.” said member of “the Squad” Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts in a Twitter post. Other Democratic politicians that posted on their Twitter accounts following the shooting include Barbara Lee, another California representative, and Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg who declared that “thoughts and prayers will not be enough.”

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois suggested more age restrictions on purchasing firearms as he called for gun control legislation in his Tweet.

“You have to be 21 to buy a pistol in this country. Can we all at least agree we should raise the age to 21 for ARs as well? Shouldn’t everyone have a background check? I think so. These are 90 percent issues, do it now and keep debating the rest.”

10 people were killed and multiple others were reportedly injured when the alleged gunman who was armed with a rifle and dressed in military-style clothing opened fire at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, the Associated Press reported. Authorities are now calling the shooting, “racially motivated violent extremism,” according to the report.

The gunman reportedly posted a 106-page manifesto online where he described himself as a “white supremacist” and “anti-semite” and is believed to have been livestreaming the attack to Twitch, BNO News reported.

This story is still breaking.