‘This Is Just The Beginning Of The Extreme Right-Wing’: New Jersey Democrat Warns Crowd About Overturning Roe

Democratic Representative Frank Pallone of New Jersey claimed the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade is “just the beginning of the extreme right-wing” and that Roe serves as the basis for “protecting financial” and “health records” during an abortion rally in central New Jersey Saturday afternoon.

Pallone, who holds a 100% scorecard from Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) , began his remarks by acknowledging that while the final opinion of the court remains uncertain, the court is “ideologically driven.”

“Anybody who thinks that this court is not influenced by politics is kidding themselves. This is a political, ideologically driven court majority. That’s what they’re about,” Pallone said. (RELATED: Dems Trot Out Debunked Talking Point To Justify Forcing Big Oil To Walk The Plank)

Pallone went on to discuss the legal implications of the leaked draft opinion beyond the immediate effects on abortion rights.

“Don’t think for one minute they’re not gonna target New Jersey too. If you read the media, what do you hear? You hear that this is just the beginning of the extreme right-wing. And I’ll say extreme right-wing republicans because I know not all republicans are anti-choice, but the leadership of the party is. They are the ones that are out there expressing how great this opinion is going to be. And what are they saying? They’re saying we’re not gonna stop on abortion, we’re gonna move on to contraception and family planning; we’re gonna move to marriage equality,” Pallone said.

Pallone then claimed that Roe serves as the basis for all privacy.

“This Roe v. Wade decision is the basis for privacy in every respect. I tell people it’s the basis for protecting your financial records, for protecting your health records. Once there’s no longer a constitutional protection for privacy, anything can go,” Pallone added.

Politico reported earlier this month that according to a leaked draft opinion, the Supreme Court was planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey signed into law the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act in January which codifies abortion as a constitutional right throughout the state, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

“In New Jersey, we trust each individual person to make their reproductive choices for themselves,” Murphy said. “With Roe v. Wade under attack, today’s historic legislation makes clear that New Jersey’s position in supporting the right to reproductive choice remains protected.”