Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Have Reportedly Just Been Married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly exchanged vows in Santa Barbara Sunday, officially becoming husband and wife.

Sources close to the couple have confirmed that they were officially married on Sunday and plan to host another wedding ceremony in Italy in the near future, according to TMZ. A short video clip of the couple riding away in a vintage convertible Cadillac catches a quick glimpse of Kardashian and Barker snuggled close to one another in the front seat as they drive by with a ‘Just Married’ sign trailing behind them.

Photos of the couple alongside Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father have also allegedly surfaced, according to TMZ.

The happy couple was spotted standing on the steps of what is thought to be a courthouse in Anacapa, according to TMZ. This was the backdrop as they exchanged ‘I Dos,’ with a select few people invited to witness their union, reported the outlet. Kardashian and Barker seemed to go to great lengths to remain low-key for this intimate moment. There were bodyguards and other representatives present to keep onlookers a safe distance away from the action, TMZ reported. (RELATED: ‘Hey Chef, Do You Wanna Cut This Up For Her?’: Kendall Jenner’s Epic Kitchen Fail Even Has Her Mom Worried)

Kardashian and Barker have been teasing their wedding by making an impromptu appearance at a Las Vegas chapel in April and throwing what appeared to be a top-secret wedding shower in Palm Springs during the first week of May, according to Hollywood Life.

Congratulations to the happy couple!