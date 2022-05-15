One Dead, Several Injured At Laguna Woods Church Shooting

Authorities are responding to a shooting that erupted in a Laguna Woods, California, church on Sunday afternoon killing one and injuring several people.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at 1:26 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. Authorities found four critically injured and one other victim who sustained minor injuries inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church located on El Toro Road. One person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they have detained one person suspected to be involved and apprehended a weapon.

#OCSDPIO We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

The Orange County Fire Authority said multiple people have been transported and are being treated.

Our FF/PM’s are on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients. Updates will follow. https://t.co/guCEiA2ANc — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) May 15, 2022

The area of the scene is currently blocked off between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, and police have asked that people avoid those locations, the department announced. (RELATED: It Only Took About 180 Minutes For Democrats To Try To Capitalize On The Buffalo Shooting)

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said they are “actively monitoring” the shooting and stated no one should be afraid in a place of worship.

“We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement,” Newsom’s office said. “No one should fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

The incident followed a shooting erupting in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday afternoon killing at least 10 people. The alleged gunman reportedly posted a 106-page manifesto identifying himself as a “white supremacist” and “anti-semite” before opening fire in a predominantly black neighborhood.

Another mass shooting occurred in a Brooklyn subway station in April that injured 29 people after alleged shooter Frank James opened fire with a gun he purchased. Police arrested James after a 21-year-old bystander saw the alleged gunman while he was installing security cameras.