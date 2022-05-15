Pacman Jones Says He Agrees With Antonio Brown’s Comments About Colin Kaepernick

Pacman Jones thinks Antonio Brown’s comments about Colin Kaepernick were on point.

The former Buccaneers receiver went mega-viral when he slammed Kaep, and claimed that the former NFL QB hadn’t been treated poorly at all. AB also noted that he doesn’t think Kaepernick is very visible, and it sounds like Pacman agrees. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Slams Colin Kaepernick With Shocking Comments https://t.co/B6Fi83fnpw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2022

“As far as the community part, I think AB is right. We haven’t heard anything that Kaep did for the community or given back to the community after the settlement,” Jones told TMZ during a recent interview.

Jones also added that he thinks Kaepernick is sincere about trying to get back in the NFL and that he still has solid arm strength.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

I think those were some very rational and well-thought-out comments from Pacman Jones. He didn’t just say stuff off the handle. He explained his stance and said he agreed with AB on the community aspect of Kapernick’s image.

It’s also pretty interesting how he brought up the fact Kaep could play in some different leagues. The USFL is back, the XFL is returning and there’s always the CFL.

NFL Player Makes Delusional Comments About Colin Kaepernick. Will Anyone Believe Him? https://t.co/P5FFNACGel — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2022

Yet, Kaepernick, who claims he wants to play football, has shown no interest in playing in anything other than the NFL. Beggars can’t be choosers, but that’s not the mindset Kaepernick has!

The media paints him as a victim, but anyone paying attention knows that’s not reality.

The media is treating Colin Kaepernick like a hero, but nothing could be further from the truth. He’s a trash quarterback and a bum. pic.twitter.com/ztKUP5gEg0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2022

Personally, I’m plenty happy knowing Kaepernick is done playing in the NFL. He had his chance and blew it. There’s no reason for him to ever return.