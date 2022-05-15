Pelosi Calls The Supreme Court ‘Dangerous To The Freedoms Of Our Country’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had harsh words for the Supreme Court, Sunday, telling CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of The Union” that Trump-appointed justices had made the judiciary “dangerous” to freedom.

“Who would have ever suspected that a creature like Donald Trump would become president of the United States, waving a list of judges that he would appoint, therefore, getting the support of the far-right, and appointing those anti-freedom justices to the court?” Pelosi exclaimed after Bash asked her why Democrats hadn’t anticipated an eventual overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“Let’s not take our eye off the ball. The ball is this court, which is dangerous to the freedoms of our country,” Pelosi added, further suggesting that the court would also rule against marriage equality in the future.

Her words come after protestors have descended upon the homes of Trump-appointed justices, protesting the possible overturn of the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. (RELATED: President Of Women’s March Promises ‘Summer Of Rage’)

When asked whether this potential ruling could have an impact on the midterms, Pelosi said she believed it would, urging voters to “focus” on what Roe v. Wade meant for them personally. (RELATED: Despite Liberal Spin, Most Americans Want Voters To Decide Abortion Laws: POLL)

“Just focus on what this does and what this means to you,” Pelosi stated. “I don’t disrespect people’s views and how they want to live their lives. But I don’t think that it’s up to the Donald Trump appointees on the court or any politicians to make that decision for women,” she told Bash.

“The fact is, this is a dangerous court to families, to freedom in our country. And that is why people have to mobilize. And my saying is, we don’t agonize; we organize,” Pelosi concluded.