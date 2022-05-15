Insane Viral Video Shows Fierce Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine

An incredible video from the war in Ukraine is making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, Ukrainian soldiers were engaged in a fierce battle in an unknown location, and to call the situation intense would be an understatement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s probably going to be the craziest thing you see all day.

One of the most impressive videos of the war so far pic.twitter.com/aD9DTEUzKr — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 14, 2022

In terms of wild war videos, good luck finding one much more insane than that one. That video is absolutely unreal, and while you couldn’t see who the Ukrainians were firing at, it’s crystal clear the situation was very serious.

It seemed like they were possibly in a compromised position given their movements and reluctance to pop up and fire.

Ukraine Vaporizes Two Russian Boats In Awesome War Video https://t.co/UcvLTXOsSk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2022

As I’ve said many times before, war is hell and most people simply don’t understand how bad it can get. It changes people forever, and it can be extremely violent.

Videos like this one just go to show how bad the situations can get on the ground when a massive conventional war unfolds.

Video Shows Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine. It Will Be The Craziest Thing You See All Day https://t.co/xUibcVum8Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 13, 2022

As always, make sure to keep checking back for the craziest videos as we have them!