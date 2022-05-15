‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Talks Season 5, Drops Clues About What’s Coming

It sounds like “Yellowstone” star Kelsey Asbille might know how the series will end.

Fans are waiting on pins and needles for any updates about the upcoming fifth season of the hit show with Kevin Costner, and Asbille has now addressed Kayce claiming he saw the “end of us” during his vision question. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

That epic moment caused Asbille to get some answers from Taylor Sheridan.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Get Huge News About When Season 5 Will Start. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/fAYIy804Nq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2022

“I just had to know. Actually, Luke also had to know. So we went straight up to [creator] Taylor [Sheridan] and were like, ‘You gotta tell us. We just gotta know our future.’ So we do have a pretty good idea, which I’m not allowed to say,” Asbille said during an interview with TV Insider when talking about the season four cliffhanger.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

When speaking about the ending of season four, she also added, “I think it’s exactly what you’re saying. There’s her own fears: Do you mean the end of us? Or is it a larger picture? But she really lets that moment sit and we’ll definitely address it in the next season.”

Asbille also confirmed the actors now have the season four scripts, which was something that seemed to recently be up in the air.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Truly Like Behind The Scenes https://t.co/vHUJrDLXi2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 11, 2022

I honestly have no idea what to expect in season five, but Kayce’s vision quest is without a doubt one of the biggest things fans are waiting to unpack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Did he see the end of the Duttons? The end of him and Monica? The end of his lifestyle? We know Monica’s pregnant, but past that, we have no idea how it’s going to play out.

More than anything, I’m super excited for season five to start later this summer. To say that I’m pumped up would be a major understatement. It’s one of the best shows ever made, and it’s time to get back to riding with the Duttons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Make sure to check back for the latest season four updates as we have them! You all know I’ll be keeping you informed.