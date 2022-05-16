Amber Heard Testifies Dog Sh*t The Bed, Says It Ate Johnny Depp’s Weed

Amber Heard testified Monday that it was the couple’s dog who allegedly pooped on the bed and that it had eaten some Johnny Depp’s weed as a puppy.

After Heard’s attorney asked about an alleged incident of “fecal matter” in the couple’s bed, Heard testified that it was likely their dog Boo who defecated on the bed, Yahoo reported.

“She had eaten Johnny’s weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life, among some other issues, we regularly had to take her to the vet,” Heard testified, according to Yahoo. She said that the couple’s two dogs, both Yorkshire terriers, were left on the bed before she left for Coachella. (RELATED: Johnny Depp Alleges Wife Blames Dogs For Poop Found In Bed)

#AmberHeard claimed the fecal matter that was left on #JohnnyDepp‘s side on the bed was from his dog and that the dog had “bowel-control issues.” @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/OB0F5BtDe1 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 16, 2022

A driver who worked for Depp around the time of the incident claimed Heard told him she was involved in some kind of prank gone awry, according to TMZ.

“Did you commit any kind of prank?” Heard’s attorney asked, Yahoo reported.

“Absolutely not,” Heard replied, according to the outlet. “First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. … I was also not in a pranking mood, my life was falling apart.”

Depp previously testified that he believed the poop was too big for his little dog to produce. “They’re teacup Yorkies. They weigh about 4 pounds each,” he said, adding, “I lived with those dogs. I picked up their funk. It was not the dogs,” the New York Post reported.