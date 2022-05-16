REPORT: A Court Holds French Montana Financially Responsible For His Dog’s Attack To The Tune Of Nearly $130,000

A court has reportedly ordered French Montana to pay nearly $130,000 to his pool cleaner, Juan Lomeli, after the rapper’s German shepherd allegedly attacked him in 2018.

The California jury has ruled against Montana and is holding him financially responsible for the injuries sustained by Lomeli when Zane the German shepherd purportedly attacked, TMZ reported Monday. Lomeli alleged the dog lunged at him while he was executing tasks associated with his job on the grounds of Montana’s residence, according to the outlet.

Lomeli allegedly suffered injuries to his arm during the attack. Montana has been ordered by the court to pay $39,500 in past economic loss, $60,000 in fees associated with past non-economic loss such as pain and suffering, and $30,000 for future non-economic losses, TMZ reported.

Lomeli was represented in court by attorney Brad Wallace, who reportedly argued his client was entitled to financial compensation after Lomeli was forced to take a substantial amount of time off from work due to his injuries, according to TMZ. He now has a permanent scar on his arm, Hip Hop DX reported.

Zane has remained in Montana's custody since the biting incident took place, according to TMZ.

