Former Delta Force Operators Talk About Killing Corrupt Afghani Cops, Foiling Assassination Attempt On The Afghani President

One story about combat and misinformation tells you everything you need to know about how dishonest some people can be.

During my exclusive interview with former Delta Force commandos Brian Gilligan, Nate Dudley and Bob Keller, the three of them told me an insane story about taking out some corrupt Afghani cops before being initially hung out to dry by people questioning the call.

“They had a vote, and they voted the wrong way and they paid the price,” Gilligan explained when unpacking how the altercation went down and the subsequent fallout.

He further added, “Fast forward another week, week and a half, turns out we burned down the correct guys. They were all bad and we had also fouled up an assassination attempt on the new Afghan President. We do our homework…All of a sudden we’re heroes after they motherf**ked us.” You can watch Gilligan, Dudley and Keller break down the insane situation in the video below.

This story right here goes to prove how much nonsense shooters have to deal with, especially when it comes to people questioning judgement calls.

As all three of those men pointed out, those Afghani cops were bad dudes who chose to vote the wrong way and it cost them everything.

“The bottom line is we all want to get in a gunfight.” I spoke with three former Delta Force commandos about killing terrorists, and their comments were awesome. These are the guys that give terrorists nightmares. Badass dudes! pic.twitter.com/D2PUQZxREH — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2022

Then, the Delta operators had to deal with the garbage fallout before being “all of a sudden heroes.” Again, it just goes to show how much nonsense there can be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest clips from the interview as we have them!