Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen Suffers Stroke Mid-Speech, Gets Sent To Hospital

Democratic Senators Discuss "No Tax Breaks For Union Busting Act"

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Diana Glebova
Democratic Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen recently suffered a “minor stroke” while delivering a speech and is currently under “observation,” he announced Sunday.

Van Hollen said he sought medical attention after “experiencing lightheadedness and acute neck pain” while speaking in western Maryland.

“The angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head,” he explained.

He was informed that there is no long-term effects or damage from the stroke, but that he will remain “under observation for a few days” out of caution, according to his statement.

“I look forward to returning to the Senate later this week and thank the medical team for their excellent care,” he concluded. (RELATED: US Senate Candidate Fetterman Suffers Stroke)

Democratic New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Lujan was hospitalized in January after suffering a stroke and has since returned to Congress.

The Senate stands at a 50-50 split and any senator missing from Congress may sway the voting.