Diddy Comes To Defense Of Morgan Wallen After Country Superstar Used Racial Slur

Entertainment icon Diddy said Sunday he’s un-canceling country music superstar Morgan Wallen at the Billboard Music Awards.

Diddy, who hosted and executive produced the awards show on Sunday, had Wallen perform at the event, according to PageSix. The icon reportedly said that there was no room for grudges, despite a Twitter backlash for inviting Wallen to the awards. (RELATED: Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Gets Dumped By Girlfriend Amid Alleged Cheating Rumors)

Wallen almost lost his career to massive “cancel” efforts after a video of him using a racial slur went viral online in 2021. The “Still Goin Down” singer apologized profusely for his behavior, and has fallen back into the spotlight with consistent success in his professional career.

Wallen also went on to win the Top Country Male Artist award, with Billboard sharing his acceptance speech on YouTube early Monday morning. Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” has set multiple country music records.

“We’re un-canceling the canceled. [Brother] Love does not rock like that,” Diddy said, PageSix reported. “I looked at Morgan’s situation. I looked at Travis’ situation and I said, ‘Man, I got some power to do something about that because we can’t start that in the music industry or even in life period, so I’m here to forgive, to unify, to celebrate, and to have everybody be free. That’s my job.”

Morgan Wallen Eviscerates Cancelation Efforts, Sets Country Music Record https://t.co/KPZah1MNdL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 7, 2022

Diddy also had Travis Scott perform at the show. Scott came under fire after 10 people died and countless were injured at his Astroworld Festival.