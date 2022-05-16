Church Hosts Drag Show, Sex Ed Panel For Kids As Young As 12

A Florida church is hosting a “Youth Pride Conference” with an LGBT advocacy group Saturday that will feature a drag show for students as young as 12.

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) is hosting the one-day conference at Naples United Church of Christ (Naples UCC) on May 21, according to a flyer for the event on GLSEN’s website. The event will feature a “drag show” as well as panel discussions and on topics including sex education and political advocacy, according to the conference’s Eventbrite page. (RELATED: Disney Funds An Organization That Sexualizes Children Beginning In Kindergarten)

A church in Naples, Florida, will host a “youth pride conference” next week for children ages 12 to 18 that will include a drag show and a presentation on political activism. https://t.co/BGc4jPVDED — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 13, 2022

The Eventbrite page states that the “Youth Pride Conference” is organized “by and for LGBTQ youth,” and the drag show will feature “local drag queens.” Additionally, “breakout sessions” covering a variety of topics will be held for attendees to choose from, including “Forbidden Queer Literature,” “Political Action & Advocacy,” “Navigating a Religious Identity,” and “Inclusive Sex Education.”

Keynote speaker Isaac Salazar is an education and outreach coordinator for the Zebra Coalition, according to the organization’s website. The Zebra Coalition states that its mission “is to support and inspire LGBTQ+ youth,” specifically those aged 13-24.

The Daily Caller previously reported that GLSEN partners with some of the country’s biggest school accreditation associations while generating millions of dollars. GLSEN has worked with both public and private schools, with executive director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers stating that schools are a “breeding ground” for activism.

GLSEN and Naples UCC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.