‘F*ck Him’: Wanda Sykes Condemns Will Smith’s Behavior At The Oscars

Wanda Sykes spoke out Thursday evening to condemn Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscars during her comedy tour stop in Florida.

Sykes was co-hosting the March 27 awards ceremony when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to storm the stage and slap him across the face.

“I can’t talk about it. I get emotional,” Sykes said to the crowd, according to People. This is the first time Sykes has opened up about her personal feelings about the incident. “I’m still traumatized,” she said, according to the outlet.

Sykes continued to criticize Smith’s poor behavior and the lack of action immediately following the incident. She referenced deep concern over the fact that Smith remained in the room and wasn’t immediately reprimanded for his assault on Rock. “I couldn’t believe he was still sitting there, like an assh*le,” she said, according to People.

“Shouldn’t you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf*cker?” Sykes said.

Sykes is one of several celebrities that have spoken out against Smith, and isn’t the only one to use the word “traumatized” to explain her feelings. Amy Schumer, who was co-hosting alongside Sykes, declared that she was “triggered and traumatized,” according to Vogue. (RELATED: Dave Chappelle Breaks His Silence After Being Attacked Onstage)

Steve Harvey also shared his views on the matter, stating that it was a “punk move” on Smith’s part and admitting that he had “lost a lot of respect for him,” according to US Weekly