REVIEW: ‘Joe Pickett’ Has Lots Of Potential, But Is Far From Being A Great Show

“Joe Pickett” is a very promising show.

The first two episodes of the series based on a book series from C.J. Box are out on Paramount+, and I decided to fire them up. The plot of the series is pretty straightforward. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

The show follows a Wyoming game warden with a dark past, but an inherent urge to do things the right way. When one of his rivals is found dead on his property, it’s immediately clear there’s a large and sinister conspiracy playing out.

What does the show remind me of? There are some obvious “Yellowstone” vibes, but it’s not even within spitting distance as being as good.

While “Yellowstone” and other Taylor Sheridan shows are incredibly serious, “Joe Pickett” liked to inject a bizarre sense of humor into some scenes, specifically a scene about his mother in law drinking.

There’s nothing wrong with humor, but one moment we’re supposed to take “Joe Pickett” deadly seriously and the next, awful jokes are being cracked.

It’s kind of hard to take it seriously and it seems like the show doesn’t even know what it wants to be.

Now, is it worth watching? I think it is as long as you go in with realistic expectations. Through one episode, it’s not “Yellowstone,” “1883” or “Longmire.”

If you’re expecting that kind of quality, you’re going to be disappointed. However, if you go into Joe Pickett just looking for some fun, you’re probably going to enjoy it!