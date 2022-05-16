‘Not Beautiful’: Jordan Peterson Calls Out Fat Acceptance By Blasting Woman In Bikini

Author and clinical psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson called Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit cover model Yumi Nu “not beautiful” Monday on Twitter.

“No amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that,” Peterson continued in the tweet, which quoted the New York Post’s article featuring Nu on the cover. Nu, 25, said that she “know(s) she plays a big role in representation in body diversity and race diversity,” and that she loves “to be a role model and representative of the plus-size Asian community,” according to the NY Post.

Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that. https://t.co/rOASeeQvee — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2022

Nu also noted that she doesn’t “think hustle culture is something I want to promote. I want to enjoy life,” but is looking to move her career forward with music and modeling, the NY Post continued. Her uncle is superstar DJ Steve Aoki, the outlet continued. (RELATED: Medical Student Allegedly Missed Vein, Jabbed Man Twice Because He Mocked Her Pronoun Pin)

Peterson, however, is an outspoken critic of the fat-acceptance movement, both for the mental and physical ailments that accompany being overweight. He has noted in talks that obesity is now a bigger global problem than starvation, calling this a “perverse victory,” in an interview with Simulation.

Young Turks’ alum and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker was quick to respond to Peterson’s criticism of Sports Illustrated and Nu, posting a screenshot of the doctor under the caption “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”