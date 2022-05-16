Justice Clarence Thomas Calls Out The Media In Rare Public Appearance

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called out the media at a Friday conference in Dallas, Texas.

“One of the things I say in response to the media is when they talk about the way I did my job. I say I will absolutely leave the Court when I do my job as poorly as you do yours,” he said, laughing along with the audience. “And that was meant as a compliment, really. It really is good to be me, it really is.”

In February, the Washington Post edited a passage of an article titled “Jim Clyburn saved Biden’s candidacy — and now has the president’s ear on Supreme Court picks” that stated Thomas “resembles the political thinking of a White conservative.” The outlet changed the initial sentence to refer to him as “the Black conservative justice.” (RELATED: Journalist Groups Alarmed By Justice Thomas’ Call To Reconsider Press Ruling)

“The View” co-hosts made racial attacks toward Thomas during a January segment for being conservative. Co-host Sunny Hostin said the justice “does not support the black community” and called it “disrespectful” for him to hold the same seat as former Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, a famed defender of civil rights. Co-host Joy Behar added that he is “to the right of Attila The Hun” and accused him of jeopardizing voting rights.

MSNBC host Joy Reid called Thomas “Uncle Clarence” — in reference to a racial slur — during live election coverage in November 2020. The host said the public cannot trust Thomas, along with Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, to make the right decisions.

In 2016, liberals on social media attacked the justice via Twitter in response to former Associate Justice Antony Scalia’s death with remarks such as “Clarence Thomas will have to think for himself now” and “will Clarence Thomas know how to vote now?”