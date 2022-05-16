ICYMI: Good God, We Almost Missed This Flaming Hot Kate Beckinsale Photo Spread

Kate Beckinsale’s latest spread in Flaunt will absolutely take your breath away.

The article, published May 2, features Beckinsale in a range of gorgeous designer looks, including Max Mara, Hermes, Dundas, Versace, Alexandre Vaultier, with jewelry from Roberto Coin. The piece described Beckinsale as a “star but not a diva,” and goes into great detail on her social media usage and how it reflects her real life.

Beckinsale posted a majority of the images from the Flaunt article on her social media. The cover shot of her features a Max Mara matching set of beige top and shorts, along with Roberto Coin earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Another image from the shoot shows Beckinsale in a baby pink Versace top and skirt, also accessorized with Roberto Coin earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, was shared on Beckinsale’s personal Instagram account under the caption, “I just freeze when I get the dress code wrong and it was ‘small sinister giraffes.'” Everyone from fashion icon Paris Hilton to British celebrity Davina McCall commented on the post.

Hilton posted two emojis: the heart eyes smiley and “fire,” with McCall writing, “latex is NEVER ‘wrong.'” (RELATED: Doja Cat ‘Quits’ Music In Twitter Meltdown After Feud With Fans)

The outlet also created a video of the shoot and interview, directed by Hunter Lion. In the caption, Beckinsale quipped that “I was not kidnapped for this video even though I sort of accidentally look it.”

Beckinsale told Flaunt that she uses Instagram “largely to amuse my mother who is in England.” She noted that the funny things she posts there are for her mother, who checks her account every morning.

Along with discussing her childhood and acting origin stories, Flaunt asked about Beckinsale’s beloved Persian cat, Clive. “What I find really interesting is that there’s a certain strata of men, which I only know from my Instagram, who are deeply threatened by a woman having a close relationship with an animal, really of any kind, but most particularly a cat,” she noted.

Ultimately, the piece turns to her latest movie, “Prisoner’s Daughter,” but overwhelmingly shows Beckinsale’s beauty inside and out. She is seriously aging backwards.