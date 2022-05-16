‘Go Back To Your Sex Strike’: Rep. Boebert Responds To Joy Behar Criticizing Her ‘Obscene’ Gun-Filled Family

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert responded to “The View” host Joy Behar on Twitter after the daytime talkshow host posted a photograph of Boebert with her four sons under a caption.

“This is obscene,” Behar wrote Monday over a photograph of Boebert and her four sons, all of whom were holding various firearms. In response, Boebert responded, “Joy-less, we know you hate America. Go back to your sex strike.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says Journalism ‘Is Dead’ And It’s The ‘Biggest Gift’ Donald Trump Gave America)

Joy-less, we know you hate America. Go back to your sex strike. https://t.co/fS3ui2tolo — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 16, 2022

The image of Boebert was part of her family Christmas photograph from 2021, which Behar publicly attacked on “The View” at the time, according to The Wrap.

Behar used the image again to protest guns after the mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday. A man, who described himself as a “left-wing authoritarian,” shot and killed 10 people and injured 3 more at a supermarket in a predominantly black neighborhood. Behar did not tag Boebert in the image or post.

Nobody takes as many L’s as Joy Behar https://t.co/tqhUbpn7Xx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2022

The post from Behar, who has 1,000,000 followers, received a little over 36,000 likes as of Monday afternoon after posting the image early Sunday morning. The post from Boebert, who has 1,300,000 followers, received roughly 10,300 likes within the first two hours since she posted the retort.