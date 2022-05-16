Sorry, Irate Liberals Hellbent On Censorship, Tucker Carlson Has Consistently Called For ‘Colorblind Meritocracy’

Irate liberals are calling for Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be censored by claiming he inspired the Buffalo supermarket shooter after Carlson talked about replacement theory in regards to elections. As usual, it turns out liberals hellbent on censorship left out several key points.

To preface, the primary suspect in the attack, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, posted a lengthy manifesto online just prior to allegedly carrying out the horrific shooting. He talked about how whites are being replaced throughout the nation, an idea known as part of the white replacement theory.

There is not a single mention of Carlson, but there are several mentions of left-leaning talking points such as saving the environment, his dislike for corporations, as well as how the lockdowns contributed to his decision to carry out the heinous attack. Of course, his very own writings about his motives aren’t newsworthy enough for left-leaning corporate media.

So it only makes sense for the media to coordinate an effort to blame Carlson for the actions of a psychopath.

NBC’s Ben Collins, who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for NBC News, said Carlson is someone “directly trying to preach” to the type of extremists like Payton Gendron, who allegedly carried out the deadly killing spree.

Appearing on “Morning Joe,” Collins explained how the shooter was an “eco-fascist” and represented a “new kind of fascism,” but nonetheless was somehow inspired by Carlson. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says Elon Musk Taking Over Twitter Would Be A ‘Direct Challenge’ To Liberal Elites)

“He thinks climate change is real. He thinks the degradation of our ecosystem is real. All that stuff is happening. Pollution is real. His belief is you have to hoard stuff. You have to separate stuff by race and that the race that should remain is white people. So this is a new kind of fascism.”

“There are people — and I don’t think we should be dancing around his name — there are people like Tucker Carlson who are directly trying to preach to these people,” Collins said. “There are people on 4chan who call him ‘our guy,’ the only guy in mainstream media who speaks up for them. That man is actively trying to appeal to these people. It’s extremely dangerous. He is the highest-rated show on cable news.”

Collins wasn’t the only one pointing fingers, with CNN’s S.E. Cupp saying Carlson has promoted “racism” and “conspiracy theories” that turn “people against each other.”

“I just want to say to these people who used to be colleagues and friends, what are you doing? When is it going to be enough? We’ve had an insurrection, we have a rise in hate crimes, we have these horrific shootings where people are telling you exactly why they’re doing it, because of stuff you’re saying,” Cupp said.

Before we go any further and in an effort to avoid what everyone else has done, let’s take a look at what Carlson said in regards to the replacement theory.

Carlson discussed the theory in 2021 in regards to elections and voting (to be clear, not in regards to killing anyone) citing a 2015 clip from then-Vice President Joe Biden who said “it’s a source of our strength” that white people would make up less than half of America in coming years.

“The policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far away countries,” Carlson said in September 2021. “They brag about it all the time, but if you dare to say it’s happening, they will scream at you with maximum hysteria.”

“Everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it, oh white replacement. No, this is a voting rights question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand-new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that?” Carlson said in April 2021.

Now, let’s remember, Democrats have increasingly pushed for allowing illegal immigrants to vote, which does in fact dilute the vote of every American citizen, regardless of race.

Still, that didn’t stop The New York Times (NYT) from claiming Carlson is the best known public figure to push the white replacement theory and therefore somehow tied to the Buffalo shooter.

“No public figure has promoted replacement theory more loudly or relentlessly than the Fox host Tucker Carlson, who has made elite-led demographic change a central theme of his show since joining Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016,” an article in the NYT argued. “A Times investigation published this month showed that in more than 400 episodes of his show, Mr. Carlson has amplified the notion that Democratic politicians and other assorted elites want to force demographic change through immigration.”

Of course that all goes to say that the NYT was unable to find any link between Carlson and the shooter (obviously), so they just buried that little side note deep down in the article.

“There is no indication that the Buffalo gunman watched Mr. Carlson’s show, or any other on Fox, and Mr. Carlson has denounced political violence even as he fans his viewers’ fears.”

But what the NYT fails to note is that Carlson has actually called for color-blind meritocracy.

Carlson told his audience that the GOP needs to revamp its platform to include “a vigorous defense of total equality under the law.”

“That means that criminals like Jeffrey Epstein must go to jail the first time they are caught molesting children. It means your children must have precisely the same chances of getting into college or getting a job as anyone else’s children. It means fighting to make this a color-blind meritocracy. A color-blind meritocracy. Say it again. The alternative to that is disaster. Slavery and Jim Crow were immortal precisely because they punished people for how they were born.”

Carlson reiterated this point while on the “Brian Kilmeade Show,” saying “color blind meritocracy is the only way you can run a diverse country. You only have one option, and when you deviate from that, things collapse.”

Democrats, on the other hand, want the opposite. They want to focus on race to win elections. In other words, liberals have no problem claiming Carlson is a racist for wanting people to be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character, all the while espousing how great it is to capitalize on voters simply for their skin color.

Take a look:

Politico detailed in 2013 how “Democrats have eyed Texas longingly for years, watching as the Republican bastion has transformed into a majority-minority state.”

The article explained how Democrats would focus their efforts on capitalizing on Texas’ “diversity” in order to make the state flip from red to purple.

Former Democratic Houston Mayor Annise Parker even told the outlet the Democrats have been counting on the Latino vote.

“We have been waiting in Texas for a very long time for the Latino vote to come into its own and turn the tide,” Parker reportedly said.

Salon fantasized in 2008 that “dems [will] win the White House every time” if Democrats “can count on Hispanics to deliver” Arizona, Texas and a few other states.

Then you had the Los Angeles Times in 2008 writing about how Democrats predict far more victories as voters become “progressively less white.”

“A multiethnic bloc of Latinos, blacks, young people and suburban whites helped to broaden the party’s reach Tuesday well beyond its traditional base in the Northeast and West Coast — carrying Barack Obama into the White House and expanding the party’s majorities in Congress,” The Los Angeles Times wrote.

“Democrats scored gains from a voting base that is growing progressively less white than the population,” the article continued, noting that places where “minorities made up a larger share of the vote” the tides turned from red to blue.

The Washington Post reported in 2002 that Democrats see their chance at victory resting on capitalizing on minority voters.

“Texas Democrats moved a step closer to fielding a ‘dream team’ ticket in November that proponents say could change the face of the state and that will test the ability of both political parties to campaign for votes across racial and ethnic lines,” the Post reported.

Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Development Henry Cisneros told the outlet that the Democratic ticket at the time, which included Tony Sanchez for governor (making him the first Hispanic nominated), could represent “‘the future of Texas’ and a ‘precursor of what much of American politics will be in the future’ as demographic changes reduce the strength of the white vote in many populous states,” the Post reported.

Despite the blatant race-based points made above, liberals still took to Twitter (like any good millennial warrior would) to call for Carlson to be censored.

“Who else thinks Tucker Carlson should be taken off air for inciting violence?” Former National Finance Chair of Draft Biden 2016, Jon Cooper, tweeted.

Director Rob Reiner said the “racist massacre in Buffalo rest at the feet of Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and the GOP,” but stopped short of calling for censorship.

Occupy Democrats said Carlson should be “investigated” for his non-existent role in the shooting.

Some “perpetually pissed feminist” man said there needs to be “accountability” for Carlson.

Democratic digital strategist Jack Cocchiarella said Carlson is “too dangerous to be on TV.”

I think it’s safe to say Democrats are willing to blame the shooting on anything and anyone except the actual killer.