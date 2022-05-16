Matt Corral Says He Has An ‘Even Bigger’ Chip On His Shoulder After Falling In The Draft

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral falling in the draft has lit a big fire under him.

Many viewed Corral as a potential first round pick, but he ended up sliding all the way to the third round before the Panthers took him off the board. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounds like the slide has only motivated Corral to work even harder.

The Carolina Panthers Make Shocking Quarterback Decision During The Draft https://t.co/bFL5oeHv8K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 30, 2022

“I mean, I had a chip on my shoulder before. But it just got even bigger. (Draft night) was for sure, a roller coaster. It was a bunch of mixed emotions. When I got that phone call, I have truly never been happy and sad at the same time. I’ve never felt that before,” Corral told the media during the team’s rookie minicamp, according to NFL.com.

Star QB Reportedly Fell Far In The Draft For Troubling Reasons Involving Alcohol And More https://t.co/Xh0fk9jXAE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2022

As I’ve said many times before and I’ll say again, I truly believe Matt Corral is going to be a star eventually in the NFL, and when we look back at the draft, I think he’ll be viewed as a monster steal.

In terms of pure talent, I don’t see any QB in the 2022 class more physically gifted and talented than the former Ole Miss star. He’s a hell of a QB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A T T Y (@mattcorral2)

Instead of going in the first round, he slipped to the third, but he still managed to fall into a great situation with the Panthers. He isn’t expected to start on day one but could easily beat out Sam Darnold for the QB1 position.

As a fan of Corral and as someone interested to see what he can do in the NFL, I sure hope he gets on the field sooner than later.

With a big fire lit underneath him and a huge chip on his shoulder, something tells me he’s going to be very motivated to sling it all over the field.