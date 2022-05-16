Melania Reappears, Hints At Trump’s 2024 Chances

Former first lady Melania Trump reappeared in her first sit-down interview since leaving the White House Sunday and hinted at her family possibly returning to live there in 2024.

Trump said she really liked living in Washington, D.C., “taking care of the White House,” and that being first lady was her “greatest honor,” in an interview at Mar-a-Lago with Fox and Friends.

“I think we achieved a lot in the four years of Trump’s administration. I enjoyed taking care of the White House. It was my home for a while. I understood it is [the] people’s house. It was a privilege to live there,” she said.

“And maybe it’ll be your home again?” host Pete Hegseth asked.

“Never say never,” Trump responded, smiling.

She commented on the state of the country, calling it “sad,” and that a lot of people are “struggling and suffering” in the world currently.

“I hope it changes fast,” she said, adding that “it’s heartbreaking to see” a shortage of baby formula in the U.S. and that the current “leadership” is at fault.

Hegseth also asked her to comment on never being on the cover of Vogue, despite President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and failed presidential nominee Hillary Clinton being featured.

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes. It’s so obvious, and I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision and I have much more important things to do and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue,” she responded.

Trump called her life “great” since leaving the White House, saying she’s “keeping it busy” and “everybody is doing very well.” (RELATED: Melania Announces Launch Of President ‘Trump NFT Collection’ On Presidents Day)

“I have been working on my NFT projects since I left the White House,” she added, saying “some of the proceeds will go to providing education opportunities for foster care children who are aging out of [the] foster system.”