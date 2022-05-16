Editorial

Paige VanZant Shoots A Gun In Awesome Viral Video

Paige VanZant (Credit: Screenshot/Instagram Video https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdi_7BHlxl2/)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Paige VanZant is apparently a big fan of guns.

In a viral Instagram video recently shared by the MMA star, she was at a gun range letting it rip with a firearm. If you like guns and athletes, this video is a perfect example of worlds colliding. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

As a huge fan of the Second Amendment and as a huge fan of MMA, you won’t ever see me knock an athlete getting in some time at the range.

If you want to learn how to shoot a gun, the range is a great place to do it. While VanZant certainly isn’t a commando, she’s learning and that’s a great way to start.

Now, is her range outfit what I’d expect to see while slinging some lead? I’ll let the experts weigh in on that one, but I will say she seems to be having fun.

Anyone who supports gun rights in America should always support people getting into the game. That’s just a fact.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of VanZant’s skills!